Nansana teacher arrested for alleged defilement of Congolese refugee

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Nansana Municipality, Wakiso district, has arrested a teacher at Arianna Junior School on allegations of defiling a Congolese refugee.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango identified the accused teacher as John Kabube, who allegedly defiled an 11-year-old girl.

Nansana police arrested Kabube after the victim’s mother, Daphine Nikuze opened a case after noticing a thigh injury inflicted on her daughter.

Onyango said the teacher according to the minor had severally conducted sexual intercourse on her but chose to beat up the girl on Tuesday when she refused her teacher’s advances.

Nikuze became concerned after seeing her daughter with a swollen thigh. When she asked the daughter to explain what had happened to her, she revealed that she had been beaten by Kabube for refusing to have sex with him.

“I asked my daughter whether this was the first time the teacher was enticing her into sex activities, she told me she had slept with him on several occasions. This time she was beaten because she refused,” Nikuze said in her statement at Nansana police.

The youngster was taken to the school early this year. She said the teacher started by giving her books to take to his house every evening until he started forcing her into sexual activities. The girl was examined by the police surgeon and it was indicated she had repeatedly sexually abused.

Onyango said Kabube has been slapped with charges of aggravated defilement and will be arraigned in court after the file is complete. This is not the first case where teachers have abused their pupils or students.

About three months ago, the Director of Public Prosecution sanctioned a file of Asadu Wamala, the director Wamala Mixed Secondary School in Mpigi district on an accusation of defiling his Senior Two student. The suspect was tracked and arrested from Luweero district where he had sought refuge after being released on court bail on charges of indecent assault instead of defilement.

Wamala’s arrest came after President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni questioned how a defilement suspect had been charged with indecent. Museveni who was addressing the 25th Police Council meeting at Naguru police and ordered for his re-arrest.

CID Director, Grace Akullo, tasked a team of investigators to trace for Wamala and he was subsequently picked from his hideout. At the time, Wamala had abandoned his Nsangi home, in Wakiso District.

