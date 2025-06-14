Nandutu starts defence in iron sheets case

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu, has commenced her defence in the Anti-Corruption Court on charges related to the diversion of iron sheets intended for vulnerable communities in Karamoja.

Nandutu on Friday appeared before the Court, presided over by Acting Principal Judge Lady Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga, specifically over the charge of dealing with suspect property.

In January, the court ruled that she had a case to answer and ordered her to start defending herself. However, five months later, Nandutu hadn’t commenced defence due to the sickness and death of her father.

When she took the stand, Nandutu began by providing a personal background, emphasising her long-standing career as a farmer in Bududa and Mukono, where she engages in poultry, piggery, dairy farming, and horticulture. She also told the Court her role as a single mother caring for 20 children, including orphans from her late brother, and seven who are her biological children and her educational journey, which includes training in journalism and advanced-level education.

However, Judge Kajuga reminded Nandutu to focus on the specific charge of dealing with suspect property.

Nandutu then shifted to address the political context, alleging that her Senior Minister, Mary Gorretti Kitutu, had undermined her efforts and failed to guide her, yet she was a new Member of Parliament and it was her first time to be a Minister.

She claimed that Kitutu’s refusal to cooperate and provide direction left her in a challenging position, forcing her to seek assistance from other ministers since she knew some of them, given her long-standing career as a journalist at Daily Monitor and NTV.

“The person who was fighting me could not direct me on how to handle. But having been a senior journalist who had worked with different ministers , I said I would get help from other ministers. I tried to call her/Kitutu but she didn’t pick my calls nor answer my messages. It was a clear indication that she was not going to work with me”, said Nandutu.

Despite her attempts, she alleged that Kitutu continued to obstruct her efforts, including directing the technical team to halt spending funds in Karamoja and questioning her involvement in security matters involving Karamoja.

Nandutu said, even when she was sworn in, she was posted under the Prime Minister’s office and that Kitutu reportedly had Covid-19 but she kept calling her Personal Assistant and directed that until she leaves the Quarantine, no more further spending of money in Karamoja should be done.

According to Nandutu, this even frustrated her work yet she had been given project of crops such as grapes, palm trees, Olives which was to be completed soon, as per the hand over report given to her after assumption of office, by Minister Moses Kisige.

Nandutu contended that these actions were politically motivated and aimed at sabotaging her work.

The prosecution previously, during presentation of its case adduced evidence, including testimonies from officials such as Joshua Abaho, the personal assistant to then-Minister Kitutu, who testified that he was instructed to provide iron sheets to Nandutu, despite not being present at the meeting where the decision was made.

Additionally, Detective Superintendent of Police Winfred Nakatudde testified that 1,617 iron sheets were recovered from Nandutu’s farm in Mukono, with 383 sheets unaccounted for.

The case was later adjourned to July 3rd for her to continue with the defence.

The case is part of a wider iron sheets scandal that implicated three ministers. These include State Minister for Economic Planning Amos Lugoloobi, whose case returns to court next month, and former Minister Mary Gorreti Kitutu, whose trial was halted pending an appeal over allegations of torture while in state custody.

The Inspectorate of Government accuses Kitutu of failing to implement peacebuilding activities in Karamoja between February and June 2022, leading to a financial loss of Shs1.5 billion to the government.

