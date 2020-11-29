Nancy Kalembe promises post COVID-19 recovery plan

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate, Nancy Linda Kalembe has promised a post-Covid-19 recovery plan when elected president.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, many parts of the world including Uganda were in a lockdown which affected the economy.

Kalembe’s plan entails empowering community businesses, farming, job creation, land security and putting in place response teams for disasters and pandemics.

Kalembe says that it is obvious the COVID-19 lockdown affected businesses and there is need to put in place interventions if any like stimulating business recovery and sustained resilience.

She says that although the government has partially lifted the lockdown, many businesses are yet to recover.

In her plans, Kalembe also intends to review Uganda’s trade and policy options to address COVID-19 impacts, reduce import tariffs on essential goods and inputs, review domestic taxation policies on essential goods produced locally for local firms to recover from Covid-19 effects, institute stimulus packages to boost local production.

Annet Nabweteme, a resident of Kamombogga in Kampala thinks that Kalembe should identify women especially single mothers who took care of families during the lockdown.

Solomon Mwanja, a trader in Kampala says businesses should be allowed to regain their capital and turnover and the informal sector catered for because it was greatly affected.

There have been calls to the government to support businesses that were affected by the lockdown.

Kampala based traders under their umbrella Kampala City Traders Association-KACITA have several times asked the government to make more money accessible to small scale traders through the Uganda Microfinance Support Centre.

They argue that that businesses need a stimulus to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown.

URN