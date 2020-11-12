Nancy Kalembe faulted for altering campaign program

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has accused presidential candidate, Nancy Kalembe of altering her scheduled campaign program without informing them.

Kalembe was slated to launch her manifesto in Jinja town on Monday but she postponed it to Thursday. However, the officials argue that they have never received official communication confirming the changes.

On Thursday, police blocked Kalembe from holding a procession on grounds that she was not supposed to carry out any campaign in Jinja city.

In a three hour closed-door meeting with Kalembe, electoral commission officials together with the Jinja city security committee members cleared her to hold a private meeting with her voters away from the official campaign program.

Emmanuel Mastiko, the Kiira region election officer told journalists that presidential candidates cause a standstill within the city which warrants suspension of other campaigning activities, therefore, it requires enough time to harmonize their programs with activities of the local political players.

Mastiko further advised presidential candidates to adhere to the set ministry of health standard operating procedures to control the spread of covid-19.

Abbey Ngako, the Kiira region police spokesperson says that standby police officers have been dispatched to ensure that, all presidential candidates are stopped from flouting ministry of health standard operating procedures.

URN