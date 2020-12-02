Nancy Kalembe asks voters to desist from attacking security personnel

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent Presidential Candidate, Nancy Kalembe Linda has asked voters in Gulu to pardon actions of security personnel and desist from attacking them.

Nakalembe said that the hatred against police and the army is misplaced, unnecessary and uncalled for, pointing out that the uniformed men are acting on orders of their superiors who are militaristic.

She explained that the security personnel fail to lose their jobs if they do not follow the orders, adding that some of them have been demoted for sympathizing with the opposition.

Kalembe was on Tuesday evening addressing voters from Awere Playgrounds in Layibi-Bardege Division.

Her statement comes at a time when opposition supporters and candidates have been involved in running battles with security personnel. The police accuse the candidates and their supporters for not adhering to the covid-19 guidelines.

Last month more than 50 people were killed and hundreds arrested for protesting the arrest and detention of National Unity Platform- NUP Presidential Candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi.

Kalembe asked the electorate to vote for her since she is a mother with a motherly heart instead of a militant human being who wants to cling to power.

She noted that mistreating the men in uniform is uncalled for since they are suffering, battling poor housing, poor education, poor health services and low pay just like the ordinary Ugandans.

The presidential hopeful disclosed to voters that her father was a policeman and promised to improve the welfare of security officers through pay rise noting that the change of power in Uganda is inevitable no matter what the incumbent president does.

She explained that improving the welfare of security personnel will prevent arrogance and make them live in harmony with people.

She also promised that once elected she will develop talent and innovation Centres in Uganda to create employment. She added that her government will ensure equality, better education, peace and poverty eradication.

Nancy Akello, a voter in Gulu said that she is moved by Kalembe`s confidence of running for the presidency against ten men without fear.

Kalembe is vying against ten other presidential candidates as an independent, she will on Wednesday proceed to Lango Sub Region for her campaign trail.

