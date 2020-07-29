Namisindwa village sealed off as suspected Covid-19 victim dies

Namisindwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security has cordoned off Bumandli A village and Buwasunguyi trading center in Namabya sub county in Namisindwa district following the death of a patient with Covid-19 like symptoms.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Martin Muyenlitsi, a resident of Namabya sub county in Namisindwa district.

Muyenlitsi died at a clinic in Buwasunguyi trading center at around 5am this morning where he had been rushed with breathing difficulties and chest pain.

This prompted police led by Namisindwa Resident District Commissioner, Moses Kigai Wamoto who also chairs the district Covid-19 task force to seal off the village and the trading center.

All the roads leading to and from the trading center have been cut off and all shops closed. Only police and sub county officials are visible on ground.

According to information obtained by URN, there was a scuffle between the operator of the clinic and the deceased’s relatives who wanted to take his body.

They claimed that the deceased had underlying illnesses that could have claimed his life and not Covid-19 as suspected by the operator of the clinic.

Joseph Khisa the Bukhaweka sub county LC III chairperson, the closest sub county to Namabya says the deceased’s relatives claimed that their patient tested positive for HIV and had been sick for some time.

Rogers Wabuteya, the proprietor of the clinic who is also attached to Bududa hospital says the patient presented with Covid-19 like symptoms.

He reveals that he tried to plead with his family members to take him to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital in vain until he breathed his last.

Muyenlitsi’s death comes barely a week after Uganda registered its first Covid-19 death in the same sub county. The deceased’s body was still lying at the clinic by the time of publishing this story.

******

URN