Namisindwa district council calls removal of RDC over extortion allegations

Namisindwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Namisindwa District’s Assistant Resident District Commissioner (ARDC), Bosco Nabongo, is facing allegations of extortion after the district council passed a resolution on Friday calling for his investigation and temporary removal from office.

The councilors accuse Nabongo of soliciting bribes from head teachers of government-aided primary and secondary schools that inflated student numbers under the government’s free education system.

During the council meeting, Bungati Sub-county Councilor Parezi Weswa moved a motion to investigate Nabongo, which was unanimously backed by all councilors.

Alex Molokoi, the Secretary for Education, claims to have voice recordings of Nabongo threatening head teachers to pay him between 100,000 and 500,000 shillings to avoid exposure and arrest. Molokoi argues that rather than fighting corruption as mandated by law, Nabongo has instead promoted it within the district.

Namisindwa District Speaker Dorothy Nebokhe Walukawu, who also represents Magale Town as a female councilor, says the council resolutions will be forwarded to the District Police Commander (DPC) for implementation. She adds that all evidence, including audio recordings and the council resolution, will be submitted to State House, the appointing authority, to push for Nabongo’s transfer.

Peter Mutambo, the Namisindwa District Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU) Chairperson, says he has received complaints from several head teachers, including those from Bukhabusi Primary School. He forwarded them to the district education officers for further management.

Sophia Namutosi, the Namisindwa Acting District Education Officer, confirms she has received complaints but lacks sufficient evidence to take action. Meanwhile, District LCV Chairperson Jackson Wakwaika is calling for Nabongo’s transfer, arguing that his actions have created tension among both political and technical staff, which could hinder the district’s development.

Wakwaika emphasizes that for a district to progress, all leaders must work together, something he says Nabongo has failed to do. However, Nabongo denies the allegations, stating that anyone with evidence should come forward, as he is not above the law. He claims the accusations are a result of his anti-corruption efforts,

particularly his role in ordering the arrest of Bernard Kitongo, the district’s acting commercial officer, over allegations of soliciting money from Parish Development Model (PDM) beneficiaries last month.

“These attacks are because of my commitment to fighting corruption in Namisindwa. I will not be intimidated and will continue arresting corrupt officials,” Nabongo said. When contacted, Elgon Region Police Spokesperson Rogers Taitika said the police have not yet received the council resolution for action.

***

URN