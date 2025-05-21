Nambozo to challenge Lumolo for NRM Sironko Chair

SORONKO, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | State Minister for Karamoja Affairs and Sironko Woman MP, Florence Nambozo, has been nominated to contest for the position of NRM District Chairperson, challenging incumbent Hajji Sulaiman Lumolo, who has held the post for two decades.

Nambozo was nominated on Wednesday morning by District Registrar Peter Mafabi at the NRM district offices. However, she was informed that the official signing of nomination forms will be done on Friday before clearance for the open campaign period.

Nominations are expected to close on Friday morning. Speaking after her nomination, Nambozo pledged to unite party members and strengthen NRM structures in Sironko ahead of the 2026 general elections.

URN