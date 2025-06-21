Nakalema touts Uganda’s conducive investment climate

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Head of State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), Col. Edith Nakalema, has reiterated her unit’s commitment to guiding and protecting innovators to ensure that they thrive in Uganda’s conducive investment climate. “The President directed us to collaboratively coordinate stakeholders to create a thriving investment climate by protecting investors or any other person who adds value to our country’s economy,” Nakalema said while addressing the media during the ongoing National Science Week 2025 at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Running under the theme: “Made in Uganda Innovation to market”, the event organised by the Secretariat of Science, Technology and Innovation– Office of the President brought together innovators, scientists, Industry leaders and regulators to present and explain the science behind their innovations and how these are being transitioned from laboratory to market. Nakalema explained that all viable investments, including innovations, made in Uganda must be protected by all means. “It is our work to ensure that what you have already innovated is protected,” Nakalema said.

She also called upon innovators to make good use of SHIPU and other government agencies like the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to report wrong elements or exploitation tendencies, thus assuring them that, as authorities, they will do the needful by ensuring that such criminals face the long arm of the law. Nakalema added that following Museveni’s guidance, SHIPU, in partnership with NITA-U and other agencies, came up with the Electronic Investors Protection Portal (EIPP) to curb challenges like fraud faced by investors.

EIPP provides investors with reliable information, inquiries, verifications and feedback. “Due to EIPP, Uganda’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has increased by 30 percent in less than two years,” she said.

She commended the leadership of the Science, Technology and Innovation Secretariat and other leaders in Uganda for promoting science in the country, urging that science-led solutions are the backbone of the country. On the other hand, the SHIPU head requested the media to promote Ugandan innovations by showcasing them to the world via various media channels. “Talk to us that Uganda is developing and our own are the ones doing so,” she noted.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Monica Musenero, assured Ugandans that the country is on the right track and moving very fast when it comes to science, technology and innovation. “We have done a lot of science; we now have our technology and are still developing it. We have done a lot of innovations to offer practical solutions to problems,” she said.

The Minister also disclosed that innovators have managed to translate their innovations into business aspects and are now able to benefit from them. “Several businesses are here, and we are now ready to take our products to the market. We now understand the market, and we are ready to launch our products on the market. We are telling the world that Uganda has been able to translate the idea into the market. We have products like medicines which meet the international standards, and we are now ready to sell these products,” Musenero said.

She implored Ugandans to support the local products by giving them a market. She assured them that these products are of high quality with affordable prices. “We have a very big supermarket here full of quality products. We are now building a Uganda profile of products that can solve problems.”

Musenero revealed that the science sector has been able to partly curb the challenge of unemployment among the youth since it has added over 70,000 jobs to the economy. On the issue of protecting innovations, Musenero advised scientists to register their products with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation so that they are given patent rights.

