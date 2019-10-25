Nagirinya’s sister breaks down in police court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The sister of murdered social worker, Maria Nagirinya broke down while testifying in the police court.

Nakyejjwe burst into tears as she narrated how Nateete police station acted un-bothered despite informing them that Nagirinya and her part-time driver Ronald Kitayimbwa had been kidnapped.

She told the police court on Thursday that the officers first denied them entry into the police station with their car despite the place being dark.

Nakyejjwe accused Constable Obonyo Reuben of ordering them to go back to Lungujja.

“He told us that the case was not for Nateete. My uncle told him Nateete is the centre of cameras. He replied that they were off and we should go back to Lungujja,” Nakyejjwe said.

Police disciplinary court on Monday started trying eight police officers accused of negligence.

The officers were arrested following President Museveni directive after he spoke to the victim’s father who revealed complacency of police officers.

The Police-court chaired by Senior Commissioner Dennis Odongpiny charged the officers with counts of professional misconduct.

The officers include Assistant Superintendent of Police – ASP Byansi Mohammed, ASP Nizeyimana Andrew, ASP Okello Allan, D/AIP Baguma Sunday, CPL Owona Samuel, PC Basaliza Joshua and PC Kitute Deo.

The group is jointly charged with neglect of duty.

Police court prosecutor SSP Stephen Ibanda basing on PSU investigations alleges that the policemen neglected to promptly and diligently attend to their duty, as on the 28/08/2019 and 29/08/2019 in KMP South, when they failed to immediately respond to a report of a kidnap, which affected the eventual response towards the victims, Maria Nagirinya and Ronald Kitayimbwa.

Reuben Kibikwamu is also charged with discreditable or irregular conduct.

Court heard that Kibikwamu acted in a manner likely to bring discredit to the reputation of the Uganda Police Force and cause injury to public service when he failed to professionally attend to the relatives of Maria Nagirinya and Ronald Kitayimbwa, who had sought his assistance.

URN