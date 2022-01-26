Nabbanja pleads with Museveni to intervene in Byenkya’s saga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has pleaded with the president to intervene in the affairs of the embattled Uganda Land Commission-ULC chairperson, Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki.

According to Nabbanja, Byenkya is innocent and is being fought by some powerful individuals in the government who want to frustrate her efforts to streamline land management in the country.

She explains that the people of Bunyoro are unhappy with the recent allegations leveled against Byenkya and want the president to intervene immediately.

On January 12, Byenkya appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate, Joan Aciro for abuse office and obstructing a search of her office contrary to Section 35 and 11 of the Inspectorate of Government Act and the Anti-Corruption Act, 2002.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges was released on cash bail of Shillings 4 million. Her police guards Richard Godfrey Anywar, Titus Wamono, and Edward Turyatunga also appeared before the same court on charges of obstructing a search and were released on bail.

The prosecution told the court that while at the Uganda Land Commission offices on January 4, 2022, the accused persons wilfully obstructed and hindered the lawful search of the office of the chairperson of the Uganda Land Commission, which is arbitrary and prejudicial to the interests of their employer, the government of Uganda and Inspectorate of Government. The offense of obstruction of search attracts a maximum sentence of three years imprisonment on conviction, while abuse of office elicits seven years.

