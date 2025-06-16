Nabakooba announces that Govt to help collect Busuulu

The Ministry of Lands has also launched an online platform and mobile app where tenants can check the status of their certificates of occupancy alongside details of the registered landowner.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba has announced the launch of a centralized collection of nominal ground rent (busuulu) through a central bank account.

To address concerns raised by tenants during President Yoweri Museveni’s recent tour in Buganda, the minister announced on Saturday that a new government bank account had been created to allow tenants to deposit their busuulu in cases where landlords are absent or refuse to receive payment.

Nabakooba was confident that this new system will provide a legal alternative for tenants to fulfill their obligations and avoid forced evictions.

“Government remains committed to securing the rights of bibanja holders through lawful means. The public should not be misled by political messages that discourage participation in these programs,” Nabakooba told the press.

Nabakooba reaffirmed that lawful and bona fide occupants are protected by the Constitution and the Land Act and cannot be evicted as long as they have paid their annual ground rent. This follows an amendment to Statutory Instrument No. 55 of 2011, now updated under Statutory Instrument No. 2 of 2025.

She reminded the public that busuulu is a fixed, nominal fee set by the government—not negotiable between landlords and tenants—and the rates have remained unchanged since 2011, They are sh50,000 in cities, sh40,000 in municipalities, sh30,000 in town councils, sh20,000 in town boards, and sh5,000 in rural areas.

The minister also encouraged tenants to apply for Certificates of Occupancy—legal documents that officially recognize their rights to use the land.

Over 96,000 bibanja have already been mapped, and more than 500 certificates have been issued in districts like Mubende, Mityana, Kassanda, Kiboga, and Gomba.

This effort aims to reduce land disputes, particularly with new landlords, and help tenants transition from a subsistence to a market economy.

The Ministry of Lands also launched an online platform and mobile app where tenants can check the status of their certificates of occupancy alongside details of the registered landowner. This move is intended to protect tenants from fraud, illegal evictions, and the sale of land occupied under tenancy.