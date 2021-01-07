My father died of smoking- Congressman daughter

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rebecca Akello Okae, the daughter of the fallen Uganda People’s Congress- UPC Party National Chairman, Lawrence Okae shocked mourners at Immaculate Conception on Wednesday afternoon when she revealed her father succumbed to effects of smoking, a habit he abandoned 32- years ago.

Akello who was reading her father’s biography concluded with a piece of advice to the mourners to avoid practices that are detrimental to their lives. She said that her father had history of smoking for about 10 years in his youthful age but the effects of the vice showed up when he was 62 years when he least expected.

Akello explained that although her father was diagnosed with severe pneumonia, his death was caused by inability of his lungs to open for oxygen.

Born of September 5th, 1958, Okae held a Master’s Degree in Accounting and Finance of the Islamic University in Uganda- IUIU and was an Accounting Consultant by the time of his death.

Okae, who was born in Kabata in Kumi District, worked in different organizations including Uganda Post Office and Telecommunication Services in the accounts department.

He has also been a Patron of War against Cancer after his wife; Florence Akello Okae battled the disease for more than 10 years. Okae is also the brain behind the creation Gweri County from Soroti County.

Michael Orach Osinde, the UPC Party Spokesman, says they have lost a member whose leadership was visible even at the household level. He explains that Okae was a good mobilizer of the youth and also exhibited high level of maturity in the party.

Okae will be laid to rest later today at his home in Gweri Sub County in Soroti district. Besides being the UPC National Chairman, Okae also competed for the Soroti County MP seat in 2001 and 2006 but lost to Samuel Anyolo and later Peter Omolo of FDC respectively.

URN