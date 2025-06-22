Muslim clerics urged to lead by example

Lwengo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) national vice chairperson, Haji Moses Kigongo, has called on Muslim leaders to be exemplary in both word and action, noting that many Muslims look up to them for guidance.

He made the remarks on Saturday afternoon during the burial of former Supreme Mufti Sheikh Silman Kasule Ndirangwa in Degeya village, Lwengo District. “My dear Sheikhs, you preach to us and we listen, but you should know that your listeners also gauge you. Your actions must align with your speech and the truth,” Kigongo said.

He criticized persistent disputes among Muslim clerics, attributing them to personal differences rather than religious disagreements. “I know your disputes don’t end, and they have nothing to do with religion,” he added, urging clerics to prioritize unity and focus on the core values of Islam.

Kigongo commended the late Sheikh Ndirangwa for understanding that Islam is greater than any title or position. Sheikh Ndirangwa passed away on Friday afternoon at Mengo Hospital, where he had spent several days in the Intensive Care Unit.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Ali Ssemugenzi expressed gratitude to mourners for their support during the difficult time. “We have nothing to pay you, but we appreciate all you have done,” he said, singling out Haj Kadunabi Lubega and General Edward Katumba Wamala for their special support.

Funeral prayers were led by Sheikh Hussein Rajab Kakooza, former Director of Sharia at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC). Among those in attendance were Deputy Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa, General Edward Katumba Wamala, and Sheikh Abdul Obeid Kamulegeya. About Sheikh Silman Kasule Ndirangwa

Sheikh Ndirangwa was born on October 10, 1965, to Haji Muhammad Ndirangwa and Hajati Hajara Ndirangwa. He began his religious studies at Bilal Islamic Institute in Kakiri and later pursued further Islamic education in Madina, Saudi Arabia, where he earned a degree in Dawah (Islamic propagation). He previously served as Imam of Kibuli Mosque and Kadhi of Kampala Muslim District under the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC). He later resigned from UMSC and was appointed Supreme Mufti under the Kibuli-based Muslim leadership.

URN