Musician Kenzo among stranded Ugandans expected to return next week

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Musician Edrisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo is among the more than 1000 stranded Ugandans who are expected to return to the country next week, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that it expects 1,125 Ugandans to return between July 18 and 24 from various regions and countries including Cote d’Ivoire where Kenzo got stuck when the borders were closed as a way of stopping the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The ministry has now cleared seven flights to fly in over 1,000 returnees. The exercise will then be halted for another two weeks to reduce congestion in the quarantine centres. The other returnees are expected from the United States of America, Canada, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Germany.

After the two week break, flights will resume on August 9, 2020, for returnees in China, United Arab Emirates and Southern Africa among others. Another group of returnees from in and around East Africa is also expected to travel back by air or road.

The government says 928 Ugandans and legal residents have already returned from South Africa, Turkey, India, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy and the United Arab Emirates. All returnees undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for 14 days.

********

URN