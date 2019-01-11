Museveni urges Ugandans to embrace modern farming

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has reiterated a call to Ugandans to embrace modern farming practices. He observed that although Ugandans have taken remarkable steps to get out of poverty, they need to embrace market oriented agriculture.

The president said that projects like zero grazing for dairy, Fruit growing, Piggery, Poultry, coffee growing among others; need to be modernized, in order to ensure that Ugandans realize the benefits of agriculture.

The president was speaking at the launch of the Social Economic Development Project, an initiative of a local organization Free and Rich Uganda, to train and empower associations to engage in income generating activities. The function was held at Kyamate Secondary school playground in Ntungamo district today.

Museveni added that the sub dividing land into small pieces affecting productivity. He says that Ugandans must desist from the irresponsible practice often adopted in the name of sharing land that belongs to deceased parents or guardians.

The president also pledged to support local associations with startup capital. Under the arrangement, the local association will receive money to be issued out to members who will pay back with an annual interest of 12 percent.

Rodgers Ayijuka, the founder Free and Rich Uganda says that the initiative stems from success stories of youth who have managed to create their own jobs and sustain their families through skills development and innovation. He says that the organization has so far trained more than 200 people in practical skills thus enabling them to champion the cause against poverty.

URN