Museveni urges Christians on wealth creation

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has asked the Church to mobilize Christians towards income-generating projects in the fight against eliminating poverty in households that are stuck in subsistence farming.

According to President Museveni, at least 39% of households in Uganda are still engaged in subsistence farming and mainly working for their stomach.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, the majority of the households (69 percent) derive their livelihood from subsistence farming in Luwero district.

Museveni said that although the major task of the Church is promoting spiritual development it shouldn’t neglect people’s welfare on earth.

He asked Church to guide their Christians to identify productive ventures in four major sectors which include commercial agriculture, industrialization, services and ICT.

Museveni also asked the believers to emulate Jesus who didn’t only preach the Word of God but was also a carpenter.

President Museveni, whose written message was read for him by John Chrysostom Muyingo the State Minister for Higher at a function organized by Kasaala Parish in Kasana Luwero Diocese on Friday to mark 75 years of existence, also donated sh30 million towards the activities of Kasaala Parish.

Erastus Kibirango the LC 5 Chairman of Luwero district said that through the parishes, the Church has been key in providing education and health services to the communities.

In the fight against poverty, through Caritas which is a Non-Government Organisation and parishe , the church is engaged in promoting the economic development of its Christians.

The main celebrant at the platinum jubilee was Anthony Cardinal Kambanda, the Archbishop of Kigali in Rwanda. He was born and ordained priest within the Kasaala Parish.

Cardinal Kambanda prayed for peace to prevail across the World. He also confirmed 370 children in church.

Kasaala Parish is among the five oldest parishes in Kasana Luwero Diocese.

It was created in 1945 and the platinum jubilee was planned in 2020 but it was postponed to 2022 over COVID 19 lockdown.

****

URN