Museveni: Uganda will thrive without American aid

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | President Museveni has said that the country will not be crippled by the absence of American foreign aid.

Museveni wondered why he should be concerned over American assistance like many Africans. According to Museveni, Ugandans won’t die because of lack of the aid but instead they will thrive without it.

President Museveni was speaking on Tuesday while hosting the State Iftar dinner at State House Entebbe.

He said that Uganda has the ability to manage its own affairs even without relying on external assistance.

On January 20, 2025, the US Government issued a memo that paused potentially trillions of dollars in federal aid offered by the US Agency for International Development (USAID). This move was part of a broader effort by the Donald Trump administration to remake and reduce the size of the federal workforce.

The memo sparked concerns about the impact on various programs especially health and countries like Uganda that were relying on USAID funding.

Museveni also shared his personal experience of refusing to join modern religions, stating that his family declined to adopt new faiths, instead choosing to maintain their traditional beliefs. He recalled that in Ankole, people used to build homes called Okwombeka, which means to build and this concept of building, Museveni said encompassed growing up to survive, accumulating wealth, education, and religion without discrimination.

Museveni encouraged the Muslims to embrace wealth creation, alluding to his great-grandmother Nyinachwende’s wisdom that one cannot have status without wealth.

He noted that for one to be wealth, they must have banana plantations, cows and other forms of wealth in a modern society like education without discrimination.

Museveni expressed his gratitude to Muslims for appreciating his message of unity. He emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence among people of different faiths, while alluding to the parable of the good Samaritan. He also called upon the Muslims to value symbiotic societies, where people help and support one another.

The President also called upon religious leaders to help people develop their thinking, saying that there is need of balancing spiritual and earthly responsibilities.

Museveni said he was happy that Muslims of different types including Sunni, Tabliqs, and shiya were present and dinning together as opposed to people who used to preach sectarianism.

Furthermore, Museveni expressed his gratitude that Muslims now accept money from the Parish Development Model (PDM), which was previously rejected due to concerns about riba (interest). He clarified that the government does not profit from the PDM funds, and that the 5% interest rate is not considered riba.

The government has been working to address funding gaps following the US aid cuts. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja revealed that over 163 billion Shillings has been released to cater for capitation grants to government grant-aided schools.

The Grand Mufti Sheikh Ramadan Mubaje asked the faithfuls who are not ill to fast and those who are on a journey to fast later. He said God desires them to fast the whole month so that they may be grateful to Him.

He said that fasting is a time for reflection, gratitude, and unity, as it teaches them to be compassionate. Mubaje reminded them to remember those struggling in their communities and beyond, emphasizing that justice is compounded on mercy and faith.

He praised the government’s efforts in fostering unity among Muslims through various programs. Mubaje also thanked President Museveni for visiting households during the PDM presidential tours.

Mubaje said Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) undertook to revisit their constitution, which was reportedly unanimously passed in July 2022. He said some people felt left out due to the qualifications outlined in the constitution, and the new law aims to address these concerns.

Mubaje expressed gratitude for the support given to Muslims. However, he noted that there are still some unfulfilled issues that cannot be discussed at the moment.

Mubaje reiterated the Muslim community’s total support and allegiance to the clear governance of the country. He urged everyone to remain calm and maintain good behavior during Ramadan.

Vice President Jesca Alupo said that Muslims have consistently responded positively to supporting him again in 2026.

Alupo emphasized that Ramadan is a period of repentance, forgiveness, and arms giving.

URN