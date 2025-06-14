MUSEVENI: Uganda capable of offering specialized military courses

JINJA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has expressed the country’s capacity to train Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF officers in all the internationally accredited military courses at the National Defense College-NDC, Njeru.

Speaking during the graduation of senior military officers at the NDC, in Njeru municipality on Friday, Museveni noted that, they have been spending a lot of money in sponsoring officers to train for specialized military courses abroad.

Museveni boasts that, UPDF will now save more of the career enhancement funds spent abroad to steer capacity building of more senior military officers within the country.

Museveni who first held a closed meeting with the students later encouraged them to apply the skills learnt for the betterment of the whole country at large.

In this he notes that, their skills should proportionately steer economic transformation, democracy, economic transformation, coupled with their core mandate of championing peace and security.

The Deputy Chief of defense forces, Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding has challenged graduands to be watchful against corruption.

Okiding notes that, corruption is a key distraction from fully fostering effective service delivery, which military officers should boldly stand against at all costs.

He challenged officers to jointly partner with government in their fight against corruption as a means of ensuring quality services for the very people, whom they are trained to protect.

Meanwhile, the defense minister, Jacob Oboth Oboth informed Museveni on the need for elevating the NDC to a university status.

Oboth Oboth says that, this will enable military officers interested attaining degrees to acquire them without any need for involvement of other public universities.

This he says will positively contribute to the skills advancement for the officers who have already attained desirable literacy levels within the different stages of their career journeys.

This year’s graduation composed of 22 senior military officers, sourced from the different units within the force.

URN