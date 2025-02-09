Museveni: Tshisekedi must have dialogue with M23

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has reiterated his stand that direct talks between President Felix Tshisekedi and all is opponents are vital for peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Museveni, who was in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania for the joint Summit of the East African Community (EAC) and Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Heads of State, supported the resolution for an immediate ceasefire.

On top of directing a cessation of hostilities, the leaders also called for the restoration of “essential utilities and supply lines for food and other essential commodities” to ensure humanitarian support and peaceful resolution of conflict.

“I welcome the resolutions from this platform that had input from all parties and as well reiterate that the conflicting parties should actively engage in meaningful negotiations for the well-being of the common people of DRC,” said Museveni.

The joint Summit was proposed separately by the leaders of SADC and of the EAC at their respective summits last week, to iron out their differences following the entrance of the rebels into the Eastern city of Goma.

More than a dozen soldiers from South Africa, Malawi and Tanzania deployed to prevent the advance of the rebels were killed in the battle for Goma.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 and warned of consequences if this continued, sentiments which were echoed by the SADC Summit communique, raising the anger of Rwanda leader Paul Kagame.

‘”His Excellency Tshisekedi should speak directly to those who conflict with him, as this impacts all of us,” Museveni said, adding, “There is no other forum better suited to address this issue than this summit,” Museveni said.

The conflict became worse when DRC told the EAC regional force comprised of armies from all but Somalia, Tanzania and Rwanda, to vacate the country, saying that they had failed to stop M23.

However, the SADC forces which were given a mandate to combat the rebels comprised Tanzanian soldiers too, the country being a member of both EAC and SADC, the same as DRC.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan warned the summit that they risk being harshly judged by time if they do not resolve the Congo question.

“As regional leaders, history will judge us harshly if we remain still and watch the situation worsen day by day,” she said, adding, “Our countries have a collective responsibility to ensure we urgently address the existing security challenges that have heavily impacted the well-being of innocent civilians.”

She called on her colleague leaders to recommit their collective efforts in addressing the conflicts and reaffirm sustainable peace and stability in the entire EAC and SADC regions.

“We must find a durable solution that upholds sovereignty, promotes inclusivity and ensures that the people of DRC can enjoy the durable peace and security that they have been yearning for, for decades,” the president said.

Rwanda President Paul Kagame told the summit that DRC must desist and abandon activities that threaten Rwanda’s peace if he wants Rwanda away.

“DRC cannot just tell us to keep quiet when they are mounting a security problem against our country. Nobody can tell us to shut up, he said, adding, “We have been begging DRC and its leaders for a long time, we have shared our issues and asked DRC to address them, and they have refused.”

He said the joint Summit should bear results unlike the many previous ones, which seem to have not taken the situation seriously.

“We can’t go on forever massaging problems. What is happening there is an ethnic war that has been brewing for a long time, denying people’s rights and then attacking Rwanda.”

Rwanda has, among several issues, accused DRC of harbouring and arming remnants of the former national army who were accused of genocide against Tutsi and moderate Hutu citizens of Rwanda before the government fell in 1994.

Kagame said that rather than accuse Rwanda, the DRC government must recognise the rights of all Congolese.

“You must recognize people’s rights and take steps and resolve the issue. This war was started by DRC and not anything from Rwanda,” he said, adding, “It was just brought and put on our shoulders and we were told to own it. We can’t own it. There is no question about it.”

The summit directed the immediate re-opening of Goma Airport; and advised on other related facilitative interventions like the opening of Main Supply Routes including Goma-Sake-Bukavu road, Goma-Kibumba-Rumangabo-Kalengera-Rutshuru-Bunagana; and Goma- Kiwanja-Rwindi- Kanyabayonga-Lubero including navigation on Lake Kivu between Goma and Bukavu.

