Museveni to set up independent unit at State House to protect investors

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni said he will institute a specialized Unit attached to the Statehouse, which he says will safeguard investors from corruption tendencies, fronted by both politicians and technocrats to fleece investors when they solicit bribes.

Museveni notes that the unit will be a one-stop call centre, where investors can report cases of corruption by the different office bearers across the country.

Speaking during the Labor Day celebrations at the Namutumba district headquarters on Monday, Museveni said the specialized Unit will increase the trust of the investors in the country’s systems and attract more parties to harness the country’s investment opportunities.

Museveni says that some members of the political class and technocrats alike in the country are found conning investors in terms of bribes, in the guise of quickening their efforts of setting up factories which he claims to be slowing down the country’s economic growth.