Museveni tells off the Opposition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has lashed at the Opposition for criticizing Government programs instead of developing their constituents. He said the opposition in Parliament has not done anything tangible for the people it represents.

During the State of the Nation Address at Serena International Conference Centre in Kampala, Museveni described the opposition as “people chocking on hatred and only working at disrupting Uganda”.

Museveni said one does not need to be in government to make a contribution to the country making reference to his time as a member of the opposition Democratic Party-DP and briefly as a UPC supporter.

Museveni said he was aged 21 in 1966 but as a member of Democratic Party, he launched efforts in Kiruhura district to ensures that no resident there slept in grass thatched houses.

He said all those working to enter State House cannot use that fight to justify their failure to transform the people they represent in parliament.

“You are only building disruption but for me I was building wealth for my people when in Opposition. So, please don’t tell me that because you are not NRM, you can’t help your people, rubbish, you are useless and am telling you on good authority because I was in Opposition actually for most of the time, it is only recently when have also been on this side,” Museveni said.

He told the Opposition legislators who were sitting directly in front of him that they built almost all the capacity they needed while on the opposition.

Museveni’s barbs at the Opposition come at a time when Opposition political players are engaged in efforts to build consensus ahead of the 2021 elections.

Early last month, Dr. Kizza Besigye, a former presidential candidate and members of his People’s Government group held a lengthy meeting with Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine at his home in Magere, Wakiso district while in April, DP entered into a Memorandum of Understand (MoU) with its break away factions.

