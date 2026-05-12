Heightened security upcountry as Museveni takes oath

Kampala, Uganda | URN | As the Presidential Swearing-In Ceremony gets underway at Kololo Independence Grounds, a mixed security and public order picture has emerged across different parts of the country, with some districts under heightened deployment while others continue with normal activity. In several upcountry districts, security agencies have stepped up operations, while other areas remain calm, with residents carrying on with daily business routines.

In Iganga, a heavy security presence has been reported across major streets and public spaces. Personnel from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces and Uganda Police Force have been deployed in markets, taxi parks, and what authorities describe as opposition-leaning communities. Motorised patrols and armed foot patrols have also been observed at key roundabouts linking the municipality to neighbouring districts. Busoga East Police spokesperson Michael Kasadha said the deployment is part of a broader security plan to prevent crime and disruptions during the inauguration of Yoweri Museveni, who begins his seventh term after securing 71.65 percent of the vote in the January 2026 general election.

Kasadha said intelligence reports indicated plans by some opposition supporters to stage protests, including burning tyres and blocking major roads such as the East African highway linking Uganda to Kenya. He said such actions would disrupt business and public order. Security has also been stationed at the offices of the National Unity Platform in Iganga, which police described as routine.

However, Kigulu South MP-elect Andrew Kaluya dismissed claims of planned protests, saying the deployment is unnecessary and intended to limit political activity. He also accused police of previously blocking party meetings without justification. A similar security posture has been reported in parts of Kapchorwa, where police and Field Force Unit officers have increased presence along highways and trading centres. At checkpoints such as Kapteret on the Kapchorwa–Mbale road, security personnel numbers have risen sharply compared to routine operations.

Sipi Region Police spokesperson Fredmark Chesang said the deployment is aimed at maintaining public order during the national event. In contrast, several districts in the Teso sub-region—including Soroti, Serere, Kumi, and Amuria—have reported no unusual security deployments. Local leaders say the situation remains calm, with businesses operating normally.

Stephen Ekoom, the Resident District Commissioner of Serere, said the security situation is stable. “We have no deployment in Serere, and the people are enjoying their lives while businesses continue to operate normally in the district,” Ekoom said. He added that security forces remain on alert to respond to any disruptions. “Let those who might consider sabotaging the day know that we are vigilant and present, even if silently,” he said.

Ekoom also noted that while domestic violence cases exist in the district, they do not warrant heavy security deployment, saying community policing has been intensified. In Soroti City, where expectations of heightened security had been raised due to its opposition leanings, residents instead reported calm conditions, with normal activity continuing. Earlier, Soroti City Resident City Commissioner John Michael Okurut had warned against any attempts to disrupt the event while speaking on a local radio station.

“Should we hear of any group planning to sabotage today’s event, we will apprehend you, and you will face the law. Let the day remain peaceful, and let it go as planned,” Okurut said. As of press time, no major security deployments had been reported across much of the Teso Sub-Region. Elsewhere, daily life has continued largely uninterrupted. In Fort Portal, National Resistance Movement leaders organized a public viewing of the Presidential Swearing-In Ceremony 2026, although proceedings had not yet started by press time. Business activity remained steady, with shops, markets, and pharmacies open.

Sulaight Tumusiime, a shop owner in Fort Portal, said the ceremony had not affected operations, with businesses continuing as usual. In Luwero Town, hundreds of supporters of President Yoweri Museveni under the National Resistance Movement boarded buses from the veterans’ office near Kasana Playground on Monday night, heading to Kololo Independence Grounds to witness the ceremony.

The supporters, including veterans associated with the National Resistance Army, said Museveni’s re-election reflects continued public confidence in his leadership and the ruling party. Additional groups departed from Wobulenzi, Bombo, and Kikyusa Town Councils to attend the swearing-in, while others gathered at Salabwa Gardens in Kikyusa Town Council to follow the ceremony on big screens, alongside food, drinks, and music performances.

Luwero NRM District Spokesperson Denis Kibirige said preparations for celebrations had been completed, noting that supporters began arriving at venues overnight ahead of the event. “There are great celebrations here as we reaffirm our support for President Yoweri Museveni. As you are aware, the NRM story started in Luwero, and we remain committed supporters of President Yoweri Museveni,” Kibirige said.