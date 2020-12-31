Museveni talks tough in new year message

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has used his New Year speech to warn of criminals and crooks who intend to destabilize Uganda and next year’s elections, by getting involved in cheating.

“I have information. People are planning to steal elections, including election officials bribed to change results, or facilitate multiple voting. Then we have the ones who want to use violence to alter the wishes of the people,” Museveni said.

He was critical of the indiscipline of some of the political actors, especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. He hailed the police for acting tough.

“I will not allow the affairs of the people of Uganda to be messed up by criminals and traitors who cheat,” he said, warning again, “All of you who are involved, please stop. I know, and I will act.”

He said he has information several groups, believed to be mainly in the opposition parties backed by foreigners, plan to destabilize the country and the elections.

“I am the head of the bush fighters. I have been leading them for the last 50 years since 1971. So we cannot allow the revolution of the people to be destroyed by crooks,” he said.

“So please, I appeal to you, it is safer for you to behave well in the remaining two weeks so that we have got good elections. Do not be tempted to think you are too clever, because we are here. With our historical and popular mandate, we shall not tolerate anyone to mess up Uganda.”

Museveni had earlier highlighted the strength of Uganda’s economy despite the COVID-19 pandemic setback, saying it is still one of the top 5 countries in the world with the fastest growth this year, and in the past decade.

When I heard of the death of Isaac Ssenyange lias Mando Zebra, a former Bombers Captain, I telephoned his wife and she narrated to me the events. Zebra was meant to meet me, he was an NRM supporter who was doing so much for us. pic.twitter.com/SsTzXTuPaH — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) December 31, 2020

He also explained that he is investigating the circumstances under which a former national team boxer Isaac Ssenyange lias Mando Zebra was killed in an operation by security forces this week.

“I specifically decided to take on his case and I have so far found out he was killed by security personnel. I am very sorry, so sorry about this. I will bring my entire findings to the knowledge of the family. I am very sorry.”

