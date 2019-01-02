Museveni seeks win-win in fight with landlords

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has warned landlords that he will personally lead the struggle against land evictions that have become rampant across the country.

In his 2019 new year address on Monday night, Museveni said in most cases the tenants (bibanja owners) are actually on the land legally and outlined the laws that defend their right to its use.

“Most of the people being evicted are either the elders I led in the Resistance Wars or their descendants. They did not abandon the National Resistance Army (NRA) and I will not abandon them,” he said.

He revealed that government is liaising closely with the Chief Justice and lawyers to pursue all legal means to defend those being evicted.

“The message to the landlords is that I prefer a win-win way. That is why I supported the abolition of the Idi Amin Decree of 1975. We cannot, however, tolerate the unfair treatment of our comrades in the struggle ─ the Bibanja owners.”

In his address, The President highlighted progress in the economy, Youth development and employment, Regional integration, Irrigation, Political leaders as examples in wealth creation and outlined efforts to control Crime, Corruption, Land evictions and support political discipline.

FULL ADDRESS

