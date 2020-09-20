MUSEVENI: Schools re-open for finalists on October 15

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has said the country is now ready to relax several measures that had been taken to control the COVID-19 pandemic in Uganda.

In his national address Sunday, he announced that the first measure will be the re-opening of schools for the finalists, while a decision on the other classes will be made in January.

“Finalists in each learning institution can go back to school. They are a smaller number than the total number of learners – less than 10% of the total. They will have bigger space for social distancing,” he said.

He also said the Ministry of Education will plan to accomodate all students that will not be able to resume studies at private schools, that could be having difficulty financially.

