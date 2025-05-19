Museveni says MPs should not own radio stations

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has criticized Members of Parliament and journalists for setting up private radio stations in rural areas, describing the trend as unnecessary and counterproductive.

Speaking to journalists from the Tooro region on Sunday at the state lodge in Fort Portal, Museveni questioned the logic behind politicians establishing personal media outlets instead of utilizing existing government platforms.

His remarks came at the conclusion of his zonal tours aimed at assessing the performance of the Parish Development Model (PDM) in the region. Museveni, who began his address by labeling journalists as “rumor-mongers” and “poor,” expressed disbelief at the growing interest in private radio ownership among political leaders.

He suggested that if such individuals had important messages to convey, they should use the free airtime provided by government radio stations to mobilize communities for development. He attributed the persistent poverty among journalists to working for “poor people” who exploit them.

The president hinted that the government might have to revise the licensing criteria for media houses to curb the exploitation of media workers and ensure professionalism in the sector.

Recently, a top official from the Uganda Communication Commission revealed that only about 20 percent of radio stations in the country make a profit, another similar percentage break even, while the majority are surviving.

Regarding the ongoing PDM monitoring, Museveni urged journalists to investigate and report cases of individuals misappropriating PDM funds so that action can be taken against them. He said he was using a sampling method to evaluate the program’s impact and remained hopeful that even a few successful beneficiaries could serve as model farmers to inspire others in their communities.

URN