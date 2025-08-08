Museveni okays Govt to purchase Mayuge Sugar Factory for cane farmers

Mayuge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has said that the government will purchase the Mayuge sugar factory for local cane farmers across the Busoga sub-region.

During a meeting with sugarcane farmers, millers, and sugar manufacturers at State Lodge in Mayuge district, Museveni noted that, much as he had earlier pledged to construct a mill in Busoga, there are plans to purchase an already established mill.

Museveni says that, while he has been liaising with government agencies and leaders in Busoga to fulfil this pledge, the directors of Mayuge Sugar, Maheswaris and Patels Group of Companies approached him about their intention of selling the factory.

Museveni asked the farmers to share their views about this proposal and ascertain whether it is viable for them to break through the limitations posed by the already existing millers.

The Chairperson of sugarcane farmers in Busoga sub-region, Patrick Mudhungu, gave the government a green light to go into purchase negotiations with the sugar factory. He said that the factory possesses the ability of a first growing sugar mill in the country, and if the government comes through to purchase it for the farmers, they can run it successfully.

Faridah Nakato, the chairperson of women sugarcane farmers in Busoga region, says that Mayuge sugar will present a ready market for their cane.

Nakato says that this farmer-owned mill will stimulate a clear pathway for the farmers to sell their cane without the hustle of acquiring permits prior to.

She is hopeful that a farmer-owned mill has the power to revolutionise the sugar industry for the good of farmers, most of whom have been frustrated by endless bottlenecks from millers.

With consensus from the sugarcane farmers’ leaders, Museveni says that he will start the process of purchasing the Mayuge sugar mill. This, he says, will improve the general sugarcane prices and overall stability of the same for the farmers.

Museveni also says that the sustainability of the sugar industry is a collective effort and a farmer-owned mill is well well-calculated move geared towards ensuring this fact.

Museveni says that his team will expedite the process of negotiating with Mayuge Sugar to facilitate the purchase of their mill within the shortest time possible.

****

URN