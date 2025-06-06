Museveni praised army for rise in fish production

While Museveni praised the Fisheries Protection Unit for restoring fish production, there has been public outcry over brutal operations.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni said that the total value of fish catches from the water bodies and exports has steadily increased since the government deployed forces to enforce law and order.

The fishing industry in Uganda has faced several challenges, including illegal fishing and environmental concerns, which have resulted in dwindling fish stocks and exports.

While delivering his State of the Nation Address on Thursday, President Yoweri Museveni said that the total value of fish catches from all the water bodies has steadily increased since the government deployed armed forces to assist in fisheries enforcement activities.

Museveni said that currently Uganda is producing 658,000 MT of fish annually, and this has helped to sustain the operations of the twelve fish processing factories.

“The performance has also been a result of the government’s focus on gazetting of fish breeding grounds, enforcement of fisheries laws and regulations, provision of quality fingerlings and fish feed, and providing an enabling environment for the private sector to invest in aquaculture,” Museveni said.

Museveni added that the value of fish and fish products exported increased from USD 148.7 million in FY 2020/21 to USD 152.8 million in financial year 2023/24.

Reports indicate that in 2020, Uganda’s total fish production was 123,897 tons, with aquaculture contributing 34,500 to 36,000 metric tons.

As Museveni praises the Fisheries Protection Unit for restoring fish production, there has been public outcry over brutal operations.

President Museveni deployed the Fisheries Protection Unit under the Uganda People’s Defence Forces in 2017 in a bid to curb illegal fishing and streamline the fisheries sector.

However, several fishermen have been killed in the operations, especially on Lake Kyoga and others, resulting in a public call to withdraw the forces.

Recently, Noah Mutebi Wanzala, the Nakasongola County Member of Parliament, condemned the alleged selective operations against illegal fishing in his area and the brutality targeting fishermen. Mutebi said that several fishermen have died in operations while evading arrests as well as torture.

Abdul Nadduli, a former minister without portfolio, also acknowledged that President Museveni’s original plan was beneficial.

However, he claimed that FPU operations have become counterproductive, with daily complaints from fishermen and local leaders about extortion, excessive force, and the involvement of soldiers in illegal fishing activities.

Nadduli recommended that responsibility for enforcing fishing regulations should be returned to the Ministry of Fisheries and the fishermen themselves.

He warned that the continued presence of the FPU could hurt the National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s standing among fishing communities, who were once loyal supporters.

Speaking to residents of Dokolo district last year, Museveni instead called upon the people to report soldiers who are extorting money from fishermen so that they are disciplined.

“If you have evidence about soldiers who are extorting money, bring the evidence and we will arrest them. People need to be assisted to do proper fishing, and the ones who are saying that I should just take away the soldiers, I’m a bit suspicious of you, because why don’t you want a proper handover? You have admitted that there was immature fishing because of the problems that you had. That’s why I was forced to bring in soldiers, Museveni said last year while addressing a rally at Amatiburu Primary School in Kangai Sub County, Dokolo district.

In May, while addressing residents of Nakasongola at Waninyonyi playground, President Museveni reiterated his fight against illegal fishing and said he was happy that fishermen had repented of bad practices.

He, however, said that he will soon summon leaders of fishing communities to discuss the influx of people on the lakes.

Museveni noted that hundreds of people, including those from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya, have flocked to the lakes in Uganda, threatening their conservation.

Museveni said that as a result, he has decided to call a meeting soon with leaders of fishing across major lakes to discuss who should be fishing on the lakes and how to protect the lakes for all Ugandans.

****

URN