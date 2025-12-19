Museveni pledges free, fair general election

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said Thursday that the country’s forthcoming general elections would be free and fair, urging voters to turn out in large numbers.

Museveni, who is seeking re-election, made the remarks while addressing a public rally in Rakai District, Uganda’s Central Region, as part of his campaign ahead of the Jan. 15 polling.

The president said maintaining peace remains the government’s top priority and forms the foundation for the country’s social and economic progress.

“On the day of voting, people should come out and vote freely. No one will disturb you,” Museveni said, adding that Uganda’s security institutions are capable of safeguarding peace before, during and after the polls.

“Whoever tries to disturb our peace or attack the voters will regret it,” he said.

Museveni attributed Uganda’s relative stability to the rejection of sectarian politics, the presence of a disciplined national army and strong state institutions.

He warned that political disorder could undermine development gains, noting that instability in other countries has often led to economic decline and social disruption. ■