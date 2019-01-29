Museveni, Obote comparison is hollow – Katikkiro Mayiga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buganda Kingdom Premier Charles Peter Mayiga has criticized opinions comparing the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) regime to previous regimes led by Apollo Milton Obote and Gen Idi Amin Dada.

The comments come a day after the 33rd anniversary of the NRM Liberation, commemorating the day in 1986 when fighters of the National Resistance Army, led by Yoweri Museveni overthrew the military Junta led by Gen Tito Okello Lutwa.

Museveni had gone to the bush after the 1980 general election which was allegedly rigged in favour of the Uganda People’s Congress party, led by Apollo Milton Obote. This was the second time Obote was ruling Uganda after being overthrown by Gen Idi Amin Dada. However, Amin’s regime was characterized by brutality and oppressiveness.

However several members of the public have compared the NRM to the previous regimes saying Museveni has lost the clout and accepted the same ills that the country witnessed in the ’70s and early ’80s to supersede the leadership.

But speaking in the Buganda Lukiiko sitting at Bulange-Mengo this morning, Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga said that the comparison is farfetched and hollow.

Mayiga advised that instead of such an assessment, Ugandans should make comparisons with the Asian tigers, which had the same GDP with Uganda, underwent rapid industrialization and maintained exceptionally high growth rates over the years.

He, however, said that NRM needs to improve its record on a number of challenges like unemployment, poverty levels and human rights violations.

The NRM regime prides itself in improving physical infrastructure, power generation, security, health services, water and sanitation, economic growth and youth empowerment, among others.

