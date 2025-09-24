Museveni nominated, promises new funds for various groups

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Tuesday pledged fresh funding initiatives for different social and economic groups across Uganda, moments after being officially nominated as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.

Addressing thousands of jubilant supporters at Kololo Independence Grounds, Museveni expressed gratitude to party leaders, religious figures, cultural representatives, and citizens from across the country who turned up in a show of overwhelming support. He thanked those who endorsed his nomination papers and lauded the “strength of the NRM family,” calling it a testament to Uganda’s steady progress.

In a speech laced with calls for economic transformation, Museveni emphasized the need for all Ugandans to join the money economy as wealth creators, either as owners or workers. “We celebrate what we have achieved, but we must now leap forward,” he said, urging the remaining 33 percent of households still outside the formal economy to embrace modern production sectors such as agriculture, industry, and ICT.

Highlighting the principle of socio-economic transformation, the President announced plans for a series of new funds tailored to different groups. These include a dedicated fund for university graduates who have failed to find employment two years after completing their studies, an expansion of the existing ghetto youth fund, and additional skilling programs across all 171 districts and municipalities.

Museveni further revealed that discussions are underway to create special financial facilities for religious and cultural institutions to strengthen their development efforts. “We shall create funds for each respective group to ensure nobody is left behind,” he declared, underscoring his commitment to inclusive growth.

He also pointed to Uganda’s growing capacity in manufacturing, from agriculture to local automobile assembly, as proof of the nation’s ability to “protect the gains” achieved under NRM leadership while advancing toward a new phase of industrialization.

As supporters cheered, Museveni assured the crowd that his upcoming manifesto will provide detailed strategies to sustain economic growth and empower communities across the country. “Together, we protect what we have built and take a bold leap forward,” he concluded, setting the tone for the next chapter of his long political journey.

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, explained the journey that Uganda had gone through in the field of education.

“At the time when we started UPE, we had 6,880 schools, but today, we have 12,549. However, we still have pupils without schools,” she said.

“We had 454 secondary schools in 1986, but now we have 1,400 secondary schools today,” she added.

Janet Museveni requested Ugandans to vote for Museveni so that he could finish the plans he started when he rescued the country from the bad leadership.

The NRM 1st National Vice Chairman, Al-Hajji Moses Kigongo, said Museveni’s candidature was opening a new chapter.

He rallied the masses to give the President their vote as well as other NRM candidates while shunning all independents.

The Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) also Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Annet Anita Among, hailed the President for ensuring peace and security in the country.

She asked Ugandans to entrust the President with their votes in order to have their gains protected.

Richard Todwong, the NRM Secretary General, said President Museveni’s candidature this year was demand driven.

“We thank you for accepting to contest for the presidency of the country,” he said, adding: “I call upon all members who are thinking of contesting as independents to support the official party flag bearers in the coming elections.”

Rose Namayanja, the party Deputy Secretary General, expressed confidence that Museveni would lead the party to victory in 2026.

Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, who officially nominated Museveni, lauded the President’s unwavering dedication to Uganda and Africa. “I have known President Yoweri Museveni since we were students, and we have worked closely together in many ventures,” Rugunda said. “He is someone who has given literally his life for the liberation of Uganda and our continent. He led a number of wars to free the country from dictatorship and, in 1986, pulled Uganda out of the dungeon into the proud nation we have today.”

Rugunda praised Museveni’s achievements in unity, stability, and infrastructure development, citing a dramatic drop in infant mortality—from 120 deaths per 1,000 live births in 1986 to about 25 today—thanks to improved health services and immunization programs. He also commended the government’s drive to empower citizens through economic programs and prepare for a critical phase of national transformation.

“It is therefore crucial that all of us unite and work hard to ensure that this tested leader is given a greater mandate to guide the country through the next five years of transformation,” Rugunda declared. “I have no doubt, Your Excellency, that you are going to win, and we will be frontline cadres mobilizing the nation to ensure your massive victory.”

Charity Lenia, the NRM flagbearer for Vvura County who seconded President Museveni’s nomination asked fellow youth rally behind Museveni because he was the best candidate who had brought women emancipation.

