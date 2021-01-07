MUSEVENI: No one will destabilize Uganda

Ugandans should go and vote in peace and decide your leaders because it is your constitutional right – Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today said that no one will destabilize Uganda after the January 14 elections.

Speaking in Mityana district where he had gone to attend a ground-breaking ceremony for the reconstruction works of Mityana-Mubende road and upgrading of Mityana town roads, Museveni called upon Ugandans to go out and vote for whoever they want to vote for without fear.

“I repeat, no one will destabilize Uganda, we shall not allow anybody to do that. Ugandans should go and vote in peace and decide your leaders because its your constitutional right. Don’t fear anything, go and vote. If you want people to support you, convince them but don’t intimidate them,” said Museveni.

The President’s comments come at a time when people are increasingly getting worried about a possible outbreak of election violence after next week’s elections.

This project that is fully funded by the government of Uganda is a vital link on the national road network and will contribute immensely to the economic growth of Mityana, Mubende and nearby districts. pic.twitter.com/Bf3XEMVyTy — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) January 7, 2021

Commissioned the Isimba Public Bridge Project. This project comprises 2 bridges connected by Koova Island along the Victoria Nile, it is a great opportunity for the people of Kayunga and Kamuli Districts who can now connect from one end to another.#SecuringYourFuture pic.twitter.com/RzuIWA2jHA — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) January 7, 2021

Just yesterday, Kyagulanyi Robert Ssentamu, the National Unity Platform – NUP presidential candidate sent his children to the United States of America, claiming that they were not safe. However, many commentators interpreted it as a warning shot of what might befall the country after the elections.

Speaking at the same function of launching the reconstruction work, the Bishop of Mityana Diocese, Rt. Rev James Bukomeko prayed for peace in the country, during and after the elections. “We pray for our country in this election season and COVID-19 pandemic that has left many scared of their lives,” said Bishop Bukomeko.

Even before the first ballot has been cast, more than 50 people have been killed and hundreds others are still nursing wounds in hospitals after the election violence that followed the arrest of Kyagulanyi in November.

More than 1000, mostly youths were also arrested and some have already been charged for allegedly participating in the chaos that lasted two days.

URN