Museveni fulfills UGX 200M pledge to Buruuli Chiefdom SACCO

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has fulfilled the 200 Million Shillings pledge to the Savings and Credit Cooperative Organization of Buruuli Chiefdom.

The President announced the pledge on 10th December 2018 at the coronation anniversary of Isabaruuli Constantine Mwogezi Butamanya, the cultural leader of Buruuli Chiefdom.

This followed a request by Buruuli Prime Minister Samuel M.G Kasirye to President Museveni asking him for financial support towards Buruuli Savings and Credit Cooperative Organization (SACCO).

Kasirye said that the pledge by the President was fulfilled on Monday. He adds that the 200 million shillings was deposited by State House at the SACCO’s account in FINCA Uganda, Nakasongola branch.

Kasirye says that by the time the financial boost was made, the SACCO had only 15 million shillings as savings and 60 active members.

He however said after the financial boost, they intend to mobilize residents to save and acquire interests from the SACCO at lower rates which they intend to set in general meeting to be held soon.

Kasirye says that they have also received information that President Museveni also fulfilled his car pledge to Isabaruuli which will be delivered after the one offered to him in 2004 became very old.

Although the Institution of Traditional or Cultural Leaders Act 2011 prohibits cultural leaders from partisan politics, Kasirye asked the residents to support President Museveni in next year’s elections to deliver the remaining pledges to the chiefdom.

Kasirye listed the unfulfilled pledges by Museveni as the implementation of Memorandum of Understanding he signed between him and Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda in which 14 pieces of land being held by the Kingdom were to be returned to Buruuli.

He also added that Museveni promised 50 million shillings to Buruuli Youths SACCO and they can’t risk voting him out before these are fulfilled.

Nakasongola is NRM stronghold and the fulfillment of pledges has been seen as a step by President Yoweri Museveni to consolidate his votes ahead of January 2021 elections.

The fulfillment of pledges is timely ahead of Isabaruuli Coronation anniversary planned on 10th December every year.

Ivan Kyeyune, the NUP candidate of Nakasongola County says that the donations are intended to silence the cultural leaders not to speak about the issues that affect the subjects in the area.

Kyeyune questioned why Museveni is fulfilling car and cash pledges rather than elevation of Nakasongola health center IV which he promised to the district 25 years ago.

Kyeyune said that the cultural leaders will be campaigning for Museveni yet the area is battling water scarcity and land evictions which he has failed to address to benefit a bigger population.

In 2016, Museveni won Nakasongola in presidential elections after he got 84.46% (45757 votes) and his close rival Kizza Besigye scored 13.79% (7470 votes).

URN