Museveni eases Uganda lockdown

🔴 Measures
✳ Curfew stays 7pm to 5am
✳ Schools remain closed
✳ Boda Bodas can carry 1 + cargo to 6pm
✳ Bars remain closed
✳ Salons open
✳ Restaurants to remain open
✳ Kikuubo open for wholesale, except corridors
✳ Mall open
✳ Burials not more than 20
✳ Prayers of worship stay closed for 60 more days
✳ Sports allowed, no spectators
✳ Cinemas, theatres remain closed
✳ Saunas remain closed
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has eased lockdown measures, following a drop in COVID-19 admissions and infection levels across the country.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW