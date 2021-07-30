Museveni eases Uganda lockdown

🔴 Measures

✳ Curfew stays 7pm to 5am

✳ Schools remain closed

✳ Boda Bodas can carry 1 + cargo to 6pm

✳ Bars remain closed

✳ Salons open

✳ Restaurants to remain open

✳ Kikuubo open for wholesale, except corridors

✳ Mall open

✳ Burials not more than 20

✳ Prayers of worship stay closed for 60 more days

✳ Sports allowed, no spectators

✳ Cinemas, theatres remain closed

✳ Saunas remain closed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has eased lockdown measures, following a drop in COVID-19 admissions and infection levels across the country.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW