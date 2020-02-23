Museveni directs installation of security lights around UCU campus

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has directed security agencies to install security lights along all roads surrounding the Uganda Christian University Campus in Mukono, to curtail attacks against students.

The directive followed a request by the UCU guild president Timothy Kadaga on the basis of cumulative cases of thefts taking place in villages where a sizeable number of students reside. Kadaga said that several students had lost personal belongings and equipment through house break-ins, while others are waylaid by thugs, thumped and robbed.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of finance and administration David Mugawe explained that up to 10,000 UCU students reside outside the university campus in the villages of Kauga, Bugujju, Kirowooza and Kiwanga. UCU has a population of 13,000 students. Mugawe made reference to records at the university police station which indicates that seven to ten cases of laptop-thefts are reported every month.

In response, Museveni pledged to send experts to work with the university and municipal leaders to install security lights on major roads around the university citing Bishop Tucker Road and UCU-Nantabulirwa road. He also pledged to cause a review of taxes imposed on educational institutions.

Museveni was speaking from the university campus in Mukono, where he made an impromptu visit in the evening, after failing to attend a marathon organized by the guild council earlier in the day. The Marathon was intended to raise funds for students who become vulnerable and fail to pay tuition fees before their final year.

The Speaker to Parliament of Uganda Rebecca Kadaga who flagged off the marathon supported president saying that lights along the road are very important since students move all the time but in darkness.

Museveni pledged to support the initiative with 80 million Shillings. He made a partial payment of 30 million Shillings.

URN