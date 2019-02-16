Museveni chairs CEC retreat

Chobe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vision 2040 will be a key focus as National Resistance Movement heads from across the country hold their retreat for Central Executive Committee (CEC) members.

Uganda Vision 2040 provides development paths and strategies to operationalize Uganda’s Vision statement which is “A Transformed Ugandan Society from a Peasant to a Modern and Prosperous Country within 30 years” as approved by Cabinet in 2007. It aims at transforming Uganda from a predominantly peasant and low income country to a competitive upper middle income country.

The retreat chaired by President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the NRM chairman, is running under the theme, ‘Building on Solid Achievements, Consolidating the Unity of NRM and the Transformation of Wananchi, towards achieving Vision 2040’.

It is ongoing Chobe Safari Lodge in Nwoya district

Attending:

Hajji Moses Kigongo (1st National Vice Chairperson), Rebeccah Kadaga (2nd National Vice Chairperson), Rt. Hon. Ruhakana Rugunda , Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza (Western Region), Mike Mukula (Eastern Region), Simon Aleper (Karamoja Region), Abdul Nadduli (Central Region), Sam Engola (Northern Region), Godfrey Nyakana (Kampala Region) and Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi (Veterans). Others are Kirunda Kivejinja (Historicals), Lydia Wanyoto (Women),Ruth Nankabirwa (NRM Parliamentary Caucus), Kato Gabriel (PWD s), Gidudu Mafabi (Elderly), Dr. Rukari Robert (Entreprenuers), James Tweheyo (Workers), Huda Oleru (Special Nominee) and Hajji Nasur Gadafi (Youth), Gen. Kahinda Otafire, Justine Kasule Lumumba (Secretary General) and Dr. Tanga Odoi (Chairman EC); Richard Todwong (Deputy SG), Kenneth Omona (Deputy NT), John Kigyagi (EC Commissioner), Jane Alisemera (EC Commissioners), Dr Hassan Galiwango (Finance Director) and Senior Counsel Oscar Kihika (Legal Director) are among other party leaders present.