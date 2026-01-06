MUSEVENI: Blame your problems on your elected leaders in Rubaga

Rubaga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has urged residents of Rubaga Division in Kampala to hold their elected leaders accountable for local challenges, saying citizens should stop blaming the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government for failures that fall within the mandate of leaders they themselves chose.

Addressing thousands of supporters at a campaign rally at Kitebi Primary School playgrounds on Monday, President Museveni, accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, dismissed claims that the NRM has neglected Buganda, insisting that peace and development in the region are a direct result of NRM leadership.

“When NRM brought peace, development followed,” Museveni said, pointing to the growth of shopping malls and infrastructure in Rubaga.

He reiterated the government’s long-standing wealth creation strategy, from Entandikwa and NAADS to Operation Wealth Creation and the Parish Development Model (PDM), which channels funds directly to communities through parish SACCOs.

On complaints that some residents have not benefited from PDM funds, Museveni placed responsibility squarely on local leadership structures.

“Who chooses the SACCO committees? You do. If the money is not reaching you, report those responsible. The funds are sent, but sometimes they stop along the way,” he said.

The President was blunt about poor local representation, citing Rubaga South.

“I have never heard of the Rubaga South MP. I didn’t choose him—you did. So if there are problems, who is to blame?” he said, underscoring his message that voters must take responsibility for the leaders they elect.

Museveni also assured residents affected by the construction of Nateete Market that compensation would be paid to those who vacated the land, and highlighted the concentration of industrial parks in and around Kampala as evidence of government commitment to job creation.

Maama Janet thanked religious leaders for their prayers, saying spiritual guidance has played a key role in Uganda’s healing and nation-building journey.

She urged Ugandans to remain united, remember the lessons of the past, and support the NRM’s vision for a stable and prosperous future.

NRM First National Vice Chairman Alhajji Moses Kigongo thanked Rubaga residents for the massive turnout and called for loyalty, integrity and peaceful participation in the electoral process, as the party seeks a renewed mandate.

Speaker of Parliament and NRM Second National Vice Chairperson Anita Among called for targeted interventions to strengthen wealth creation, youth empowerment and urban livelihoods, urging government to streamline PDM to benefit youth and women more directly.

She also raised concerns over congestion at Kasubi Market and the need for expanded skilling programmes.

NRM Rubaga Division Chairperson Ivan Kamuntu Semakula Majjambere praised President Museveni for what he described as people-centred development, citing improved roads, upgraded markets and support to education institutions such as Kitebi Secondary School.

The rally was attended by NRM Central Executive Committee members, Members of Parliament, religious and cultural leaders, and thousands of supporters, as President Museveni reinforced his message: communities must hold their elected leaders accountable for local shortcomings.

