Museveni: Bamwoze lured me into Christianity

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has lauded the late Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze for luring him into Christianity.

Speaking during A special sitting session in Parliament on Thursday, Museveni said that he was an active Christian because of Bamwoze and the church activities he organized. Museveni says that he was an active member of Scripture Union movement which helped the young people learn the Bible with the help of the deceased.

Museveni said that he benefited from attending Christian youth conferences that were organized by the late Bishop in the 1960s.

He added that Bamwoze continued organizing the conferences even after he was ordained a deacon and Bishop of Busoga Diocese.

Museveni added that he waged a ‘Christian’ war and won it in 1986 and his leadership is based on the religious teachings advanced by Bamwoze.

URN