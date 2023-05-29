Museveni assents to Anti-Homosexuality Act

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has officially signed into law the Anti-Homosexuality Act, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has confirmed. The Anti-Homosexuality Act, a highly contentious piece of legislation, has been a subject of intense discussion and lobbying both within and outside Uganda.

“His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Uganda, General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has executed his constitutional mandate as prescribed by Article 91 (3) (a) of the Constitution. He has assented to the Anti-Homosexuality Act,” Speaker Among said in a statement on twitter.

“As the Parliament of Uganda, we have answered the cries of our people. We have legislated to protect the sanctity of family as per Article 31 of the Constitutionof Uganda. We have stood strong to defend our culture and aspirations of our people as per objectives 19 & 24 of natinal objectives and directiveprinciples of state policy.”

She noted that the Parliament of Uganda believes that the law safeguards the sanctity of the family, in accordance with Article 31 of the Ugandan Constitution. Additionally, she stated that the legislation aligns with the cultural values and aspirations of the Ugandan people, as outlined in objectives 19 and 24 of the national objectives and directive principles of state policy.

She further commended the Members of Parliament for standing strong against external pressure and criticisms, attributing their resilience to the commitment to upholding Uganda’s motto, “For God and our Country.”

Speaking on behalf of the Parliament of Uganda, Among extended gratitude to the people of Uganda for their prayers and encouragement throughout the legislative process. “I now encourage the duty bearers under the law to execute the mandate bestowed upon them in the Anti-Homosexuality Act. The people of Uganda have spoken, and it is your duty to now enforce the law in a fair, steadfast, and firm manner,” she said.

The enactment of the Anti-Homosexuality Act triggered widespread international reactions, with human rights organizations and advocacy groups expressing concern over its potential impact on the rights and freedoms of the LGBTQ+ community. The law has faced criticism for its potential to promote discrimination and persecution.

