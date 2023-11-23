Museveni asks China to allow more Ugandan finished products

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has appealed to the government of China to open their market for more finished goods from countries like Uganda.

“I would like to encourage China to open their market more for processed coffee and other products, not only raw materials,” he urged.

Museveni made the remarks while meeting a delegation from the National People’s Congress of China led by the standing committee’s Deputy Chairman Luosang Jiangcun at State House Entebbe.

The President noted that Uganda attaches a lot of importance to the China market because it helps to support the prosperity of the East African country.

“When I last checked, China had opened 400 products to enter their country without tax and limit. That is very important because somebody buying what you produce is actual support. One of the problems of Africa has been the export of raw materials because when you export raw materials you get less money, but you also lose jobs. It is important for China and Africa to trade in finished products more. When you hear that there are crises in many African countries, this is the root cause. The economy cannot grow without value addition. So, I encourage China to open their market more for finished products,” said Museveni.

President Museveni also thanked his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for supporting Africa’s development.

“Ever since 1949, when the Communist party took power in China, China has been on the side of Africa. At that time the Chinese leaders like Mao Tse Tung supported our struggle against colonialism. Then after Independence, even when China was not so prosperous, they extended support to Africa. I remember China built the Tanzania-Zambia railway after independence and that was to help landlocked-Zambia against the white supremacists in Southern Africa,” added Museveni.

He also pointed out that China has also been cooperating with Uganda for decades. “A number of projects have been launched like the rice scheme in the East of the country and in more recent times, we have had a lot of cooperation with China. They have helped us with two hydro dams with a total of 900 megawatts, then helped us with the Expressway and Huawei company has been helping with the internet backbone as well as many other projects. So, we are very happy with China,” he added.

Museveni also expressed gratitude to China for the support towards reforming the security council to have Africa get two permanent seats. The five permanent members of the council with veto powers are United States of America, Britain, France, Russia and China. Museveni also hailed Jinping for his move to send a high-level delegation to attend the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G-77+China Summits that will take place in Kampala next year in January.

For his part, Luosang thanked Museveni for promoting China-Africa friendship and cooperation.

“I want to convey President Xi Jinping’s sincere greetings and wishes to you. You are an experienced politician and a leader with high prestige in Africa who is committed to China-Uganda and China-Africa friendship and cooperation,” he said.

Luosang disclosed that China highly commends Museveni for promoting peace and development in Africa. “Under your strong leadership, the Ugandan government and people have been committed to an independent development path and you have made notable progress in national socio-economic development. Uganda is a good friend of China, and you are a cooperative partner of China in Africa,” he said.

Luosang further reiterated China’s commitment to support Uganda to achieve its socio-economic development agenda. “We are looking forward to enhancing our bilateral relations and bringing the China-Uganda cooperative partnership to a new era,” he added. On the issue of the Summits in Kampala, Luosang said China supports Uganda to host the events and that they believe that the two summits will be an opportunity for the developing countries to strengthen solidarity and seek common development.

“It (NAM) will further improve Uganda’s international influence and thank you for the letter inviting President Xi Jinping to attend the meeting. [He] attaches great importance to the summit but due to the tight schedule, he will not be able to attend in person, but he will send a high-level delegation to join you,” said Luosang.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, Government Chief whip, Denis Obua, the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze.

*****

URN