Muntu’s new party registers 1500 members in first week

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The newly formed Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party registered more than 1,500 members since its launch a week ago. The party is a brainchild of Maj Gen Gregory Mugisha Muntu, the former president of the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC Party.

According to the Party records, 500 people registered during the party launch at the Kampala Serena Hotel, and from the party headquarters at Buganda Road, while more than 1000 have registered through the Alliance for Transformation online application through Google Play Store.

Prospective members are asked to provide their national identity card or passport information and a fee of 3,000 Shillings as registration fees. Online applicants pay through mobile money platforms and receive numbers and digital party cards.

However, several potential applicants say that the online registration has been tedious, recording a series of failed registration attempts, while others say that they have failed to log into the app.

“The app still lacks a lot. There is no log in button, there is no way to review my membership. I need to see my past contributions and edit my profile or at least the contacts,” one member said in an interview with URN.

The Party’s Deputy Coordinator in charge of operations Alice Alaso said they are still modifying the application to meet the interests of the targeted groups. She says the party representatives will soon be moving to districts across the country to popularize its agenda.

Alaso says they plan to work on their grass root structures to ensure that the party is welcome by everyone and not something seen as something for only intellectuals.

George Kiweewa, a Bodaboda rider in Kampala says although he is aware about Muntu’s new party, he is yet to find out details about the party. He says after the launch there is need for visibility of the party among the community.

“Many people did not attend the launch, I think they don’t understand the party yet, until more information comes out”

URN