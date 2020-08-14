Muntu, Rwomushana pick presidential nomination forms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) coordinator retired General Mugisha Muntu on Friday picked presidential nomination papers from the Electoral Commission.

Though Muntu was not physically present at the Electoral Commission, his nomination forms were picked by Dan Mugarura Bakaki, the National Electoral Affairs Coordinator for ANT.

Mugarura said that Muntu is prepared to lead Uganda because he has all the requirements of a presidential candidate.

In June, Muntu emerged unopposed as the presidential flag bearer for ANT in the 2021 general election after no rival showed interest in the post.

Muntu also relinquished his position as the national coordinator of ANT, a party he formed a year ago. The office was temporarily taken over by the party’s leader of administration and finance Alice Alaso.

Another presidential aspirant who picked the nomination forms was Charles Rwomushana.

Rwomushana, who arrived at the EC offices dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt and black jeans had to wait for 20 minutes to get a photocopy of his National Identity due to the faulty photocopying machine.

Rwomushana said that he wants to be elected to the highest office in the country because the incumbent President has failed to run the country. He says that the President has personalized state institutions and has hindered Uganda’s development.

In a June, Rwomushana wrote to the Electoral Commission seeking for permission to be allowed to carry out consultations.

Rwomushana served in the constituent assembly as the representative for Rujumbura county in Rukungiri district and participated in the drafting of the 1995 constitution.

The former Guild President of Makerere University also served as Resident District Commissioner for Pader district and Head of Economics and Research at the Internal Security Organization.

Other presidential aspirants that picked up nomination forms on Friday include; 48-year-old Ben Israel Sseninde, 20-year-old Derrick Aturinda and 28-year-old Emmanuel Mbaziira.

URN