MultiChoice Uganda, Ebonies launch Urban Life on Pearl Magic Prime

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MultiChoice Uganda, the home of great Pay TV in Uganda MultiChoice Uganda has launched a new and exciting series, Urban Life at Theatre Labonita. The youth centered show will tackle issues pertaining to human trafficking, drug use and transactional sex.

The drama produced by Arthur Mukiibi is airing on Pearl Magic Prime on GOtv and DStv starting this December. Urban Life will bring to viewer’s screens sensations like Sam Bagenda commonly known as “Dr. Bbosa”, Roberta Ssekabira, Victoria Nakabuye, Jonathan Ssubi, Fauziah Nakiboneka, among others.

Speaking during the launch and TV series premiere event, the Executive Director, Uganda Communications Commission, Eng. Irene Sewankambo said that, “As UCC, one of our Key mandates is to ensure the industry is sustainable and is thriving through the production of local content delivered and produced by Ugandans for Ugandan at a world-class level.”

She acknowledged the impact shows like Urban Life will have on communities in Uganda and East Africa revealing that, “Shows like this that speak into the everyday lives of youth will shape how key conversations in families can be discussed to ensure responsible living among young people.”

Eng. Sewankambo applauded MultiChoice Uganda for the continued support towards local content development and talent exposure through providing platforms like Pearl Magic Prime. “Thank you for your continued benevolence and support towards filmmakers in Uganda. It goes without saying that in the last few years alone, you have commissioned several Ugandan shows and licensed many others across different genres and provided them with a platforms on Pearl Magic, Maisha Magic Movies and today Urban Life on Pearl Magic Prime.”

In his remarks, Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager, MultiChoice Uganda expressed gratitude to the Ebonies for a thrilling and exciting drama which has been brought to the screens for Ugandans to enjoy.

“We are excited to launch an educational, entertaining and engaging show by some of our favorite all-timers in the film industry. The Ebonies are known by many regardless of the age group and as such we believe this drama will resonate with not just the youth but all age groups.” Jamugisa noted, explaining that, “Urban life is a series intended for the youth who dominate Uganda’s population and neighboring East African countries revolving around the themes, Human trafficking, domestic violence, slay queens, sexual harassment, drug & alcohol abuse, cross generational sex among others.”

“Each episode will have a cliff hanger so that the viewers are glued to their screens for the next episode. It will contain youthful actors and actresses as well as seasoned actors,” he concluded.

Urban Life premiered on Pearl Magic Prime (DStv Channel 148 and GOtv Supa Channel 305), on 19 December at 7.30 pm airing every Monday to Wednesday. Don’t miss it, and don’t forget to visit @pearlmagicprime to stay up to date with this show as well as other exciting content on the channel.