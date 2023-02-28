MultiChoice, UCC move on copyrights

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MultiChoice Uganda together with Uganda Communications Commission have embarked on the journey of equipping content creators with information and insights on ways to avoid copyright infringement cases.

The other partner under this arrangement is the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB). Their first activity was to train content creators in the film, music and entertainment industry pertinent issues that arise from piracy and copyright, they said on Feb.24.

Piracy, one of the biggest nightmares for any content creator has over the years become common with the rise of internet penetration.

Notwithstanding the negative impact of piracy to the industry, with the Copyright and Neighboring Rights Act (2006), the different stakeholders joined forces to fight content piracy whilst educating relevant parties on the dangers and legal implications of copyright infringement.

Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and communications manager, MultiChoice Uganda said, “We encourage you to form objective and mutually beneficial partnerships and collaborations while creating synergies that allow each of you involved in the creative process of the work to gain when you secure financing for your projects,” he said, “It is unprofessional to take advantage of one another in the form of copyright infringement in your submissions as this detracts potential financing partners.” Similar engagements with sector players will continue.