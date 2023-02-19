MultiChoice trains film makers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Feb.14, MultiChoice Uganda kicked-off the first of the three training workshops as part of Pearl Magic Prime’s 2nd-anniversary celebrations with a training for filmmakers on social media and personal branding. Being a content creator can be very worthwhile, but also an isolating experience.

With the growing need and interest in social media, content creators are advised to take keen interest in how they are perceived and portrayed online.

Social media has since changed the way people communicate, in addition to influencing decision making which is why the training came in handy. Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager encouraged filmmakers to take advantage of the trainings as a way to grow their personal brands, share their stories and connect with their existing and potential audiences.

“We have designed our trainings to equip filmmakers with knowledge and skills to thrive in your current spaces as you focus on filmmaking and content creation for the screen.

You are encouraged to make the most of all the training workshops that we have organized,” he said. Jamugisa added that, “There is need for you filmmakers to be appreciated by those you create for including investors, viewers, content marketers, among others and thus you need to put yourself out there through social media and other communications.”