MultiChoice managing director tips Ugandan marketers, companies

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Marketers are an important resource for any business to thrive going by the contemporary issues affecting the global economy, according to the Managing Director for MultiChoice Uganda Limited Hassan Saleh. Speaking at the inaugural ‘continuous development forum’ for Uganda Marketers Society (UMS) at Serena Hotel on March 12, Saleh said companies should hire marketers after critically analyzing the business environment they operate in. It is this environment that will aid marketers design strategies to aid business growth. He told marketers to ensure they understand the organization’s agenda that they work for to be able to achieve their target.

“Know the things you would be proud of in the organization and put your hand on them,” he said. He also urged organisations to have the right resources in place to support the work of marketers. He said marketers are ingredients of change because they meet customers of the business regularly. “Today the marketer is the waiter,” he said, “But they need support from the top managers in the organization for them to achieve success. Sharon Kiggundu, the president of UMS said they are growing the association to ensure that they engage key employees including human resource managers, accountants, lawyers and more. Kiggundu, urged her members to continuously seek opportunities that expand their professional knowledge. “The world is changing right before our eyes and yesterday’s solutions might not be adequate in solving tomorrow’s problems,” she said.

“The commitment to constantly equip our members is one we take seriously at the Uganda Marketers Society and regular programs like these help us achieve that objective,” she added.

Stephen Kasambeko Mukisa, the association’s director for communications said that over time, they have grown membership to slightly over 300 members across a spectrum of industries.

UMS is affiliated to the UK’s Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), the largest and oldest global body of professional marketers according to Kasambeko.