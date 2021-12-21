Multi billion modern abattoir commissioned in Kiruhura district

Kiruhura, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The commissioning of the Shillings 17.5billion modern abattoir in Kiruhura district has excited livestock traders and cattle farmers.

Sino Modern Agriculture Development Group limited undertook the construction of Zhong Wu Beef abattoir at Nshaara Industrial park in Nyakasharara sub county, Nyabushozi County.

Dan Mukago, a cattle farmer says that the factory will provide a wide market for their cattle since it will be adding value, which will earn them better prices.

He says the farmers need to be strict on diseases if they are to get quality meat and guarantee a market for their cattle.

His Excellency Modest Bahati Lukwembo, the President of the Senate of the Democratic Republic of Congo who commissioned the abattoir, said that this is going to increase the market and improve the relationship between the two countries in terms of trade.

He advised the farmers not to limit themselves to beef alone but expand to poultry and dairy.

The Agriculture State Minister Bright Rwamirama, said that with the formalization of trade between DRC and Uganda, the establishment of a modern abattoir which is going to export properly packaged meat will help farmers get better prices.

He said traditionally, Uganda has been exporting live cows, adding that last Christmas alone Uganda exported more than 13,000 cows through its borders.

Stephen Kaboyo, the chairperson of Sino Africa Modern Agriculture Development Group limited, said that the modern abattoir has the capacity of handling 150 cows each but their focus is to increase the capacity to 400 cows daily.

He says the beef will be exported to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville, and China. He says the facility will transform the lives of Kiruhura people, noting that in the next five years they will be able to enhance household incomes and provide employment to the youth.

The abattoir was constructed alongside other veterinary and production infrastructure, a livestock market, holding ground, a quarantine station, and a maize garden to make silage to feed the cows.

In 2017, the government allocated Sino Africa Modern Agriculture Development Group Limited 600 acres of land in Nshara Industrial park, which belongs to the National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Databank (NAGRC&DB) to set up a veterinary drug factory, technology development centre, warehouse and abattoir.

