Mulago overwhelmed by Kampala bomb attack victims

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The casualty ward at Mulago Hospital is filled with victims of Tuesday morning blasts.

Many people have cuts to their heads, arms and stomachs. Some have broken limbs, while others are bleeding profusely.

Ambulances are bringing in the injured majority of who are police officers. It is believed that they were brought from the Central Police Station-CPS, where the first blast went off.

At Mulago Hospital, the doctors and nurses are severely strained by the number of people coming in. Numerous people are on the floor groaning in pain in the casualty ward, begging for help.

None of the Mulago Hospital management is willing to comment on the situation as yet.

*****

URN