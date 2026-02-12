Mukono residents shocked by murder of UCU Dean of Students

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Gwafu West Village in Mukono Municipality are reeling after the shocking murder of Palema Ruth Tumwebaze, 46, the head of student affairs at Uganda Christian University (UCU).

Her body was discovered in her home in the early hours of the morning, sending waves of fear and sorrow through the normally quiet neighborhood.

Tumwebaze was found dead in her bedroom, her body covered with clothes, after unknown assailants reportedly broke into her residence. Local authorities say she lived in the house with her two children, aged 13 and 8, and a housemaid.

Preliminary reports suggest the attack occurred between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. LC1 Chairperson of Gwafu West Village, Ali Wasswa, said he first learned of the tragedy at around 5:00 a.m. when a police officer called to ask about recent security concerns.

“I was surprised because we have never had serious security issues here,” Wasswa said.

“Shortly after, I received another call informing me that Pamela had been killed. It was very shocking.” Wasswa recounted that the housemaid noticed unusual movements inside the house during the early morning hours. She reportedly saw an intruder switch on the lights, raising suspicion.

Upon checking, she discovered her intruder in the bedroom. The chairperson added that the suspect allegedly demanded house keys and instructed the housemaid to open something in the house.

Alarmed after realizing Tumwebaze had already been killed, the housemaid reported the intruder hiding in the sitting room. How the assailant gained access remains unclear.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the motive was robbery or if Tumwebaze was specifically targeted.

The LC1 chairperson speculated that the attackers may have followed her from work, though police have yet to verify this theory.

The murder has left the Gwafu West community in mourning. Residents described Tumwebaze as kind-hearted and generous, noting that she actively supported local families, helped children enroll in school, and offered guidance during challenging times.

“She was always willing to help,” one resident said. “We cannot believe that someone could do this to her.” At Uganda Christian University, students expressed profound grief.

Many praised Tumwebaze for her compassion and dedication to student welfare, noting that she often went beyond her official duties to ensure their well-being.

“This is a huge loss to the university community,” one student said. “She cared about us like a mother.”

Local leaders have condemned the murder and urged calm as investigations continue. They encouraged residents to revive the “ten-household” neighborhood watch system, a community-based security initiative aimed at boosting vigilance and cooperation among neighbors.

Police spokesperson Rachel Kawala confirmed the incident and said investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and identify those responsible.

“We are actively investigating the matter and will provide updates as more information becomes available,” Kawala said.

Meanwhile, fear has gripped residents, who are calling for increased police patrols and stronger security measures to prevent further incidents. As the community mourns the loss of a respected leader and mother, many hope that swift justice will be served and that peace will return to their once-tranquil village.

